Connecticut Man Charged in Shooting in West Hills Trader Joe's Parking Lot

A 34-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting in the parking lot of a Trader Joe's at a busy West Hills shopping center.

Mark Elton Connole, of Connecticut, was charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, along with allegations that he personally used a handgun and personally inflicted great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting Saturday afternoon in the Fallbrook Center's parking lot left one person dead and three others injured. Frightened shoppers scattered when they heard the sound of gunfire.

The expansive shopping center between Vanowen Street to the north and Victory Boulevard to the south includes a Trader Joe's, AMC Fallbrook 7 theater, 24 Hour Fitness, Target and other businesses.

Co-defendant Amy Waters, 33, of Simi Valley, was charged with one count each of accessory after the fact, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly and possession for sale of a controlled substance, according to the DA's office.

One of the victims met with the suspect prior to the shooting as part of a drug deal, police said. An argument ensued and shots were fired by the suspect, police said.

The victim's identity has not been released by authorities. The three injured people did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Waters picked up Connole after he crashed his vehicle, according to police. She eventually pulled over following a pursuit, police said.

"This brazen act of violence occurred in the middle of a Saturday afternoon," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Innocent shoppers could easily have been hurt or killed. This shocking level of disregard for the safety and well-being of our community will not be tolerated."

Connole and Waters are set to be arraigned April 13 in a Van Nuys courtroom. It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys.