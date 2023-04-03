Accused Getaway Driver Arrested in Deadly West Hills Mall Shooting

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a West Hills shopping mall that left three injured and one person dead over the weekend.

The first man arrested by police has been identified as 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills.

The second person to be arrested was identified as 33-year-old Amy Waters of Simi Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Waters was arrested on suspicion of felony evading.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One man is dead and several others are injured after a shooting in West Hills. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News on Apr. 1, 2023.

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m. a group of people went to the Fallbrook Shopping Center parking lot located in the 22900 block of Vanowen Street.

The group met up with Connole, and an argument broke out. The LAPD said Connole shot at them with a handgun.

Three of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LA Fire Department Paramedics.

The identities of the victims were not revealed.

Police said Monday that Connole had crashed, and Waters allegedly picked him up and drove away from the mall.

Police allege Waters was behind the wheel and led authorities on a pursuit.

Waters pulled over and both were taken into custody.

Connole was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.