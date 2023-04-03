West Hills

Accused Getaway Driver Arrested in Deadly West Hills Mall Shooting

The deadly shooting happened at the Fallbrook Shopping Center parking lot located in the 22900 block of Vanowen Street.

By Heather Navarro

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a West Hills shopping mall that left three injured and one person dead over the weekend.

The first man arrested by police has been identified as 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills.

The second person to be arrested was identified as 33-year-old Amy Waters of Simi Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Waters was arrested on suspicion of felony evading.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
One man is dead and several others are injured after a shooting in West Hills. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News on Apr. 1, 2023.

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m. a group of people went to the Fallbrook Shopping Center parking lot located in the 22900 block of Vanowen Street.

The group met up with Connole, and an argument broke out. The LAPD said Connole shot at them with a handgun.

Three of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LA Fire Department Paramedics.

West Hills

One Person Dead, Three Wounded in Shooting West Hills During Drug Deal

Hollywood

Two Men Dead After Shooting in Hollywood Following Fight

The identities of the victims were not revealed.

Police said Monday that Connole had crashed, and Waters allegedly picked him up and drove away from the mall.

Police allege Waters was behind the wheel and led authorities on a pursuit.

Waters pulled over and both were taken into custody.

Connole was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.

This article tagged under:

West Hills
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us