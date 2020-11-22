Conservative Group Plans Another Protest Outside Mayor's Official Residence

The second protest in three days outside Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence against coronavirus-related restrictions is planned for Sunday by the conservative group SaveCalifornia.com.

The group also conducted a protest outside Getty House on Friday night, billed as “Curfew Protest Block Party: No More Lockdowns.” SaveCalifornia.com also organized protests Saturday night in Huntington Beach and San Clemente against the “limited Stay At Home Order” issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom prohibiting all “non-essential work, movement and gatherings” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the most-restrictive purple tier of the state's coronavirus monitoring system, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The group planned to gather outside Garcetti's home from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.Amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County modified its health order Friday to impose more restrictions, most notably requiring restaurants, wineries, breweries and non-essential businesses to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people from a maximum of three households.

Garcetti issued a revised “Safer at Home Order” on Nov. 6 that requires city residents to stay home unless they are engaged in certain “essential” activities.