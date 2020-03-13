Convicted Felon Found in Pomona Home with Gun, Drugs

A 27-year-old convicted felon was arrested in Pomona Friday afternoon after police served a search warrant at the home of a documented gang member and found guns, ammunition and methamphetamine inside.

Officers from the Pomona Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force served the warrant at a home in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, west of South White Avenue, at 4:45 p.m., according to Sgt. M. Medellin.

Once officers made their way into the home, they found a handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine inside and arrested Salvador Victoriano, a 27-year-old Ontario resident, Medellin said. The name of the homeowner was not disclosed.

Victoriano was arrested and booked into the Pomona City Jail. He was released on bond about 8 p.m. and was scheduled to be in court Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.