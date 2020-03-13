Convicted Felon Found in Pomona Home with Gun, Drugs

A 27-year-old convicted felon was arrested in Pomona Friday afternoon after police served a search warrant at the home of a documented gang member and found guns, ammunition and methamphetamine inside.
Officers from the Pomona Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force served the warrant at a home in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, west of South White Avenue, at 4:45 p.m., according to Sgt. M. Medellin.
Once officers made their way into the home, they found a handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine inside and arrested Salvador Victoriano, a 27-year-old Ontario resident, Medellin said. The name of the homeowner was not disclosed.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Victoriano was arrested and booked into the Pomona City Jail. He was released on bond about 8 p.m. and was scheduled to be in court Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.