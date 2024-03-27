Convicted killer who left Santa Ana halfway house is in custody

A man convicted of killing his mother when he was 13 who walked away from a halfway house in Santa Ana is once again in custody, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Ike Souzer, 20, was arrested in Rosarito, Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Orange County District Attorney issued an alert in the search for 20-year-old Ike Souzer, described by prosecutors as "extremely dangerous and violent.:

According to prosecutors, Souzer left the halfway house last week and failed to tell his probation officer where he was.

Souzer was released from custody on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony vandalism and was sentenced to 90 days in county jail, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s office.