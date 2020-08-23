Crime and Courts

Conviction Upheld for Lake Los Angeles Man Who Murdered Wife

Michael Daniel Mayberry shot his wife, Sandy, several times as she attempted to leave, crawling away from their home, before fatally shooting her in the head.

By City News Service

98379519
Pool/Getty Images, File

A state appeals court panel this week upheld a man's conviction for murdering his wife at their Lake Los Angeles home about 2 1/2 years ago.

Michael Daniel Mayberry was convicted in February 2019 of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and is serving a 50-year-to-life sentence for brutally gunning down his wife, Sandy, after an argument.

Los Angeles Mar 21, 2019

Man Sentenced to 50 Years to Life for Shooting, Killing Wife at Lake Los Angeles Home

California Wildfires Aug 18

Wildfires Map and Updates: Where Fires Are Burning in California

The three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal found that the evidence that Mayberry committed first-degree murder on Feb. 25, 2018, was “based on the execution-style shooting when defendant returned to shoot the prostrate Sandy in the head.”

“This occurred after the initial shots had been fired in the house, after defendant had followed Sandy outside of the house with the gun in his hand, after his mother and (a neighbor) pleaded with him to put the gun down, after defendant repeatedly said that ‘she made me do this,’ after defendant had withdrawn into the house, and after Sandy had tried to crawl away,” the justices noted in their 19-page ruling. “In other words, minutes passed during which others tried to intervene to bring defendant under control, leaving time for reflection and premeditation.”

The 29-year-old woman was shot four times in the back and once in the head and died at the scene.

Mayberry was arrested after calling 911 and reporting that he shot his wife. He subsequently contended that he had “just blacked out,” had not wanted to shoot her and denied killing her because she wanted to leave him, according to the appellate court panel's ruling.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsLake Los Angeles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us