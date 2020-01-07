Irwindale

The Coors Brewery Along the 210 Freeway in Irwindale Is Shutting Down

The brewery, which opened in 1980, employs about 470 people.

By City News Service

A lowerator transports empty bottles from the second level to the first level where they are then filled with beer at MillerCoors brewery in Irwindale on June 16, 2014. (Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Coors brewery in Irwindale, a familiar site to so many Southern California motorists on the 210 Freeway, is closing its doors.

The Denver-based Molson Coors Beverage Company on Monday announced plans to cease production at the facility by September 2020, adding that they have entered into an agreement with Pabst Brewing Co. which gives that company an option to purchase the site, located at 15801 W. First St.

"This move will allow us to optimize our brewery footprint while streamlining our operations for greater efficiency across the network," said Brian Erhardt, chief integrated supply chain officer. "While it was a very difficult decision, we have extra capacity in our system and Irwindale's production can be absorbed by other breweries in our network."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

rose parade 3 mins ago

4 to Watch: Six-Time Cancer Survivor Gets a Rose Parade Do-Over

LACMA 12 mins ago

Free Tickets Are in Fashion at the Wintertime Dapper Day

The brewery, which opened in 1980, employs about 470 people and produced 4.8 million barrels, shipped to 261 independent distributors in 2019, according to the company. Brands produced at the site include Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life, MGD, Steel Reserve, Miller 64 and several brands for Pabst.

Over the next nine months, products currently produced in Irwindale will be transitioned to other breweries, primarily in Golden, Colo., and Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

IrwindaleCoors
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us