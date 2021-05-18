Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead on Downtown LA Roof

A man found dead on the roof of a building in downtown Los Angeles was publicly identified Tuesday morning, while the cause of his death was not made public.

Luis Robles, 35, was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was not released on the coroner's website.

The discovery was reported at 4:36 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Ceres Avenue, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.