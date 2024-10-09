Owner of OC woman-operated auto shop breaks barriers in male-dominated field

A Costa Mesa-based mechanic is breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry as the owner of a woman-operated auto shop.

Angie Hernandez turned her love of engines into empowerment with the opening of Soco Smog Check.

“I was super empowered after I did my first oil change,” Hernandez said. “I remember I was like, what? I did it myself.”

The mechanic/business owner said she hopes her career choice inspires other women to pursue their ambitions, no matter if they may be in male-dominated fields.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We can kick a-- and be feminine at the same time, so I wanted to represent that here,” she said.

In addition to repairing vehicles, the business owner hosts workshops to teach women basic car maintenance.

“I’ve always been a teacher at heart,” she said. “I’ve always liked to encourage women. I love women empowerment anything so, I would always tell girls coming in, ‘Hey you got to fix this.’”

“We’re told for so long that this is not for us,” Hernandez said. “But you can do this. It’s not as hard as you think. So that’s why I wanted to do the workshop, to let girls know how easy it can be and just having someone walk you through it can make all the difference, especially another woman.”

To learn more about Soco Smog Check, click here.