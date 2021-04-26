Rancho Palos Verdes

Crane Collapses on House in Rancho Palos Verdes

The homeowners were in the residence when the crane fell onto the roof, though no one was injured, Narvaez said.

By City News Service

A crane tipped over and landed on a home in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday, causing a small section of the roof to cave in but no one was injured.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the home located in 30000 block of Cartier Drive, near Hawthorne Boulevard, at about 4:20 p.m., public information officer Henry Narvaez said.

The crane was at the residence to install mental columns for a solar field in the backyard when it tipped over, Narvaez said. It was not immediately clear why the crane toppled.

Cal/OSHA investigators were called to the scene because the accident occurred during a construction job, Narvaez said.

Firefighters were standing by and would begin removing the crane once Cal/OSHA completed its investigation, Narvaez said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

