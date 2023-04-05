Crane Topples Over In Malibu, Operator Trapped Between Power Lines

A person became trapped between power lines in Malibu on Wednesday when a crane toppled over.

Firefighters are waiting for the power lines to be deactivated before approaching the crane, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Pacific Coast Highway was closed from Las Flores Canyon Road to Hume Road to allow the rescue attempt, a department official said.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Las Flores Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway after learning of the accident, the official said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There's no immediate information on the crane operator's condition.