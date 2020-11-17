East LA

Cricket Wireless Surprises Single Mother in Need With $7,500 for the Holidays

This money will help them get winter clothing, personal hygiene necessities and shoes.

By Stephanie Lopez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A single mother and her two boys got a sweet surprise Monday, just in time for the holidays.

Cricket Wireless teamed up with the Variety Boys & Girls Club to surprise an East LA family with gifts worth up to $5,000 to help them get through the challenging hardships they are facing caused by the pandemic.

The single mother also received a $2,500 gift card for Uber so that she can get transportation to and from her job.

This is all part of the Cricket Wireless "12 Days of Cricket" initiative to help families in need this Christmas.

For information on how you can give back to the community, visit www.12DaysofCricket.com.

This article tagged under:

East LAChristmassurprisedonations
