Additional victims sought after arrest in Culver City Metro Station sex assault

Authorities are seeking additional victims following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in a sexual assault at the Culver City Metro Station.

The suspect, identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Roderick Moore, was arrested Sunday in the attack on a woman at the station. He was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault and being held on $210,000 bond.

"Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims."

The agency provided a photo of the suspect. Jail records indicated an initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email. Anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or using the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website .