Dangerous Santa Ana winds to continue battering Southland Thursday

Much of Los Angeles County will again be facing red flag critical fire conditions Thursday as a powerful and "particularly dangerous" Santa Ana wind event continues to combine with low humidity to raise the risk of wildfires.

Winds battered much of the region Wednesday, with the National Weather Service reporting peak gusts in the mountains reaching 75 to 85 mph, and 45-65 mph at lower elevations. The wind speeds tapered off as evening fell Wednesday, although gusts still reached up to 60 mph in the mountains.

"Another offshore push" was expected to begin Thursday morning, forecasters said.

"With less upper support aloft the winds are not expected to be quite as strong as (Wednesday) morning but still expecting gusts to 60+ in the mountains and below some of the favored canyons and passes in LA/Ventura counties," according to the NWS. "High wind warnings are in effect through Thursday afternoon across much of LA/Ventura counties."

The winds were expected to ease later Thursday, "with more typical weather conditions" on Friday and Saturday, along with high temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Until then, however, much of the region will be under red flag warnings of critical fire conditions, including "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warnings in some areas. Forecasters said humidity levels were expected in the range of 8% to 15%.

Red flag warnings of critical fire conditions will be in effect:

until 11 a.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridor, with a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning" in effect in those areas until 9 a.m. Thursday;

until 11 a.m. Friday in the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor;

until 6 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast and San Fernando Valley, with a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning" in effect in those areas until 9 a.m. Thursday;

until 6 p.m. Thursday in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the Antelope Valley Foothills and the San Gabriel Valley; and

until 6 p.m. Thursday for Catalina Island, L.A. County beaches, Palos Verdes Hills and the county inland coast, including downtown Los Angeles.

Orange County coastal areas and the Santa Ana Mountains will be under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.

"This is a dangerous fire weather event. Any new fires in the red flag warning area will have rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long-range spotting," forecasters said.

Due to the forecasted winds, the California Highway Patrol announced that Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway until 6 a.m. Friday. The CHP also issued a wind advisory throughout the Antelope Valley, including the 14 Freeway from Ward Road to the Kern County line, urging caution by people driving high-profile vehicles or campers or hauling trailers.

As is typical with Santa Ana wind events, Southern California Edison officials warned that some residents may be subjected to "Public Safety Power Shutoffs," in which electricity is cut to some areas experiencing particularly high winds to reduce the possibility of fires being sparked by damaged equipment.

As of late Wednesday night, power had been cut to more than 16,300 SCE customers in Los Angeles County, and nearly 4,000 in Orange County, according to the utility's website.

Another 62,800 customers in L.A. County were being warned about possible power cuts, and another 7,400 in Orange County.

In Ventura County, where the 14,000-acre Mountain Fire was burning out of control, more than 23,600 SCE customers were without power due to the safety shutoff.

Residents in particularly wind- and fire-prone areas were urged to take precautions during the high-wind event.

"With widespread critical fire weather conditions impacting Southern California, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County," Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said in a statement. "It takes cooperation, communication, and community action to ensure the safety and survival of residents living in wildfire-prone areas. I urge residents to take appropriate precautions and be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program and Know Your Zone platform."

County Sheriff Robert Luna said his agency was also "actively preparing for this significant weather event."

"We are fully equipped and ready to respond to any emergency incidents that may arise in our communities," Luna said. "We encourage residents in high-risk areas to be prepared for the unexpected and be ready to evacuate with essential items such as important medications, documents, and personal belongings."

Authorities urged residents to be prepared by ensuring cell phones and other devices are fully charged with their ringers audible in case of emergency alerts. Residents should also have working flashlights within reach, and prepare for the possibility of evacuations if fires do erupt.

Residents can also sign up for emergency notifications by clicking here.