DA's Office Warns of Phony Contact Tracers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Friday issued a public warning about phony contact tracers who pretend they are gathering information about COVID-19 cases and ask for money and sensitive information.

Criminals involved in the Contact Tracing Scam request Social Security numbers, financial information, money, immigration status and other sensitive information not required for authentic contact tracing, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Victims have been contacted through telephone calls, text messages and email.

Legitimate contact tracers can request the full names and dates of birth of people, but the public is warned not to provide any personal information or detailed health information to someone claiming to be a contact tracer. Immigration information will not be requested.

California Connected is the state's contact tracing program. Public health workers will contact those who have tested positive for COVID-19. The workers will check symptoms, offer testing, and talk about self-isolation and medical care.

The District Attorney's Office advised the public to contact their local health department to verify that calls or messages from contact tracers are valid and to be wary of any links or attachments in emails or text messages.

Additional information is available at the California Department of Public Health's Contact Tracing website.