Crash

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion of 405 Freeway in Gardena

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital in varying conditions, according to CHP. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Oscar Flores

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A deadly vehicle crash early Thursday morning has shut down all traffic lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway just north of Normandie Avenue in the city of Gardena.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:38 a.m. It involved at least two vehicles with one of them flipping over as a result of the impact, California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholson said.

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital in varying conditions, according to CHP. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Business 3 hours ago

Latino Businesses Struggle to Keep Their Doors Open During Pandemic

California Wildfires 4 hours ago

Firefighters From Mexico Arrive in California to Help Battle Wildfires

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

All southbound 405 Freeway traffic lanes at Normandie were shut down for the investigation. It's unknown how long the closure will last.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

CrashGardena405 Freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us