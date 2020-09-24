Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion of 405 Freeway in Gardena

A deadly vehicle crash early Thursday morning has shut down all traffic lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway just north of Normandie Avenue in the city of Gardena.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:38 a.m. It involved at least two vehicles with one of them flipping over as a result of the impact, California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholson said.

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital in varying conditions, according to CHP. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

All southbound 405 Freeway traffic lanes at Normandie were shut down for the investigation. It's unknown how long the closure will last.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.