Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion of 605 Freeway in Whittier

By City News Service

One person was killed Friday morning in a crash on the 605 Freeway in Whittier.

The crash was reported at 2:35 a.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Washington Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley said.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 3:23 a.m. for all northbound lanes in the crash area.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

