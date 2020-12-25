Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion of 605 Freeway in Whittier

One person was killed Friday morning in a crash on the 605 Freeway in Whittier.
The crash was reported at 2:35 a.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Washington Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley said.
The unidentified victim died at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 3:23 a.m. for all northbound lanes in the crash area.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.
