Denny's restaurant in Commerce destroyed by fire

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A Denny’s restaurant in Commerce was destroyed by a fire early Monday. 

The fire was reported at the 7200 block of E. Gage Avenue at around 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The business was open at the time of the fire and two employees were able to escape without injuries.

Heavy flames and clouds of smoke were seen emerging from the restaurant. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

