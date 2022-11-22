Pancakes and Eggs Galore: Here's How to Get Free Denny's Breakfast for a Year

Denny's is offering customers a chance to get a free customizable breakfast plate every day for a whole year, under one condition: you have to wear a limited edition $6 shirt to redeem it.

Modeled after their famous "Everyday Value Slam" meal, the T-shirt is taking breakfast and fashion lovers to new heights this Black Friday. With only 150 shirts up for grabs nationwide, each shirt has a unique QR code sown into sleeve, as a wearable coupon.

The black and yellow tee is described as "A Black Friday deal (that) never looked so good", according to Denny's.

What to Know About the Denny's Shirt Deal

The T-shirt can be redeemed every day for a free "Everyday Value Slam" meal. The plate is customizable to contain two eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage strips, and your choice of either two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy, according to Denny's.

The deal lasts through Dec. 31, 2023. It's for dine-in only -- no online orders.

There will only be 150 shirts sold.

Denny's President John Dillon said he resonates with the public and sees this promotion as a way to help Americans with ongoing inflation.

So how and when can you buy one?

Roll up your sleeves and set your alarm: Denny's is selling this shirt on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. PST (Nov. 25 at 12 a.m. EST) at DinerDrip.com.

Until the sale goes live, you can sign up to get an email when they become available.

Learn more here.