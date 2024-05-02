The U.S. Department of Education was asked to investigate Thursday whether civil rights were violated at UCLA where hundreds were arrested following several days of protest by pro-Palestinian and counter demonstrators.

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, a Democrat, sought an “immediate” probe to examine whether Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was violated at UCLA, especially when it comes to protecting Jewish students from physical and verbal violence.

“I am alarmed and extraordinarily disappointed that the University allowed the situation to deteriorate with seemingly little regard for Jewish and Israeli-American students’ personal safety and their civil rights as enrolled students,” Zbur said in a statement.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is supposed to prevent all people in the U.S. from being discriminated against based on their race, color or national origin.

Zbur noted evidence of potential free speech violations, including the case of a Jewish student who was refused access to the main entrance of Powell Library because he identified himself as a Zionist.

Eli Tsives, a UCLA freshman who was filmed while being blocked from accessing his classroom Monday, said he was “scared of what’s happening” on campus.

“I deserve to go here. I pay tuition. This is our school,” Tsives was heard in the video clip as he was blocked by a group of people who appear to be pro-Palestinian protesters.

In another incident, a protester was seen on camera attacking a pro-Israeli demonstrator, appearing to activate her taser before being escorted away by security.

“Freedom of speech and freedom to peacefully protest are fundamental pillars of our democracy — but violence, harassment, and intimidation are not speech and have no place on campus or anywhere,” Zbur said in the letter. “I urge the U.S. Department of Education and the UC Regents to conduct investigations into the University’s failure and hold those responsible accountable. This can never be allowed to happen again.

The Assemblymember also urged the UC Board of Regents to initiate an independent investigation into UCLA’s “failure to provide adequate security to protect students’ safety, including the delayed law enforcement response to a violent attack.”

A violent clash unfolded when pro-Israeli protesters showed up to the pro-Palestinian encampment, attempting to knock down the barrier made up of guardrails and plywood Tuesday night.

UC President Michael V. Drake had said he was ordering an independent review of the university’s actions and the response by law enforcement.