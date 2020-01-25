Moreno Valley

Deputies Recover 600 Pounds of Marijuana Plants From Moreno Valley House

By City News Service

Deputies raided an illegal marijuana grow in Moreno Valley and arrested two Baldwin Park men suspected of running it, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

When deputies served a search warrant at 4:14 p.m. Friday at a house in the 15800 block of Camino Real, they found 925 marijuana plants in various stages of growth that weighed in at about 600 pounds, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Jose Ayala.

"In addition, the electrical system within the residence was illegally altered, causing a severe fire hazard," Ayala said.

Southern California Edison valued the total theft of utilities to be in excess of $25,000.

Weilong Mai, 38, and Liqiang Hu, 46, were arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation and theft of utilities.

Both men remained behind bars in lieu of $100,000 bail each.

