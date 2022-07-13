"Where's my car?" That's a question you'll never have to ask again — at least at Disneyland Resort.

Later this year, the theme park will launch a feature on its app allowing guests to tag their parking spot, Walt Disney World Co. announced in a release Monday.

The car locator uses location technology to save guests' parking information and will be free for all to use.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Once the feature is available, visitors can open the My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on the home screen or menu.

The feature works best when Location Services, Bluetooth and Notifications are enabled on mobile devices, the company said.

In response to a tweet from Disney Parks, some Disney goers said snapping a photo of their parking location on their phones is already easy enough, but they are thankful for the convenient feature.

I just take a pic, but good to know this exists. pic.twitter.com/rHjcBAKgEp — x - Ollie V (@O_Ree_Ba) July 11, 2022

The car locator feature will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks.