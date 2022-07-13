Disneyland Resort

Disneyland App Introduces Car Finder Feature

The feature will launch later this year and will be free for all guests.

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Where's my car?" That's a question you'll never have to ask again — at least at Disneyland Resort.

Later this year, the theme park will launch a feature on its app allowing guests to tag their parking spot, Walt Disney World Co. announced in a release Monday.

The car locator uses location technology to save guests' parking information and will be free for all to use.

Once the feature is available, visitors can open the My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on the home screen or menu.

The feature works best when Location Services, Bluetooth and Notifications are enabled on mobile devices, the company said.

In response to a tweet from Disney Parks, some Disney goers said snapping a photo of their parking location on their phones is already easy enough, but they are thankful for the convenient feature.

The car locator feature will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks.

