Disneyland Resort

Disneyland's July Treats Boast Birthday Flair

The limited-time goodies are popping up just in time for the theme park's 67th anniversary.

By Alysia Gray Painter

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Disneyland park turns 67 years old on Sunday, July 17
  • The Anaheim destination has a few limited-time treats in honor of its anniversary
  • Look for the Mighty Thor's Hammer, a superheroic drink holder

"Birthday-Inspired Goodies" is such a temptingly vast category that a person hardly knows where to begin when it comes to describing the desserts that delight us most.

But when the birthday belongs to a world-famous destination, one that has brought billions of smiles to oodles of visitors over the decades, the confection-themed category takes on a distinctly Disney-fun focus.

The Happiest Place on Earth celebrates its 67th birthday on July 17, and, to merrily mark the occasion, there are a few new limited-time treats at Disneyland Resort.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Finding frosting-laden yum-a-tude at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa? You can, through July 17, for a few special sweets, like a birthday cake s'mores cookie, are on the enjoy-it-soon menu.

Walt Disney famous loved chili, and a spin on that nostalgic memory is popping up at Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland. Look for Walt's Chili Cheese Fries at the Fantasyland eatery, but note that this savory dish will only be available on Disneyland's birthday, July 17.

You might spy a celebratory Birthday Mickey Ear Hat Bowl, the kind that holds ice cream, while calling upon the park during the festive fun, and the Mighty Thor's Hammer drink holder?

Yep, the superheroic sipper was forged for the playful purpose of holding refreshing beverages

Read more about the birthday bites and limited-time libations by visiting the official Disney Parks Blog. Eager to see Mighty Thor's Hammer and a few other special offerings? Here's a few to yum-out over...

Magical desserts are popping up just in time for Disneyland's birthday on July 17.
This unique novelty opens up on top to hold a contour bottle or cup and, at the time of purchase, includes guests’ choice of a Coca-Cola bottled beverage. Mighty Thor’s Hammer can be found in Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., at Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Palace Too and the Outdoor Vending Cart at the entrance to Avengers Campus near Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Walt's Chili Cheese Fries, which will be available at Red Rose Taverne on Sunday, July 17, is an appetizing ode to one of Walt Disney's favorite meals, a classic bowl of chili.
To celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., the GCH Holiday Cart at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is offering an assortment of treats, including the birthday cookie box filled with assorted cookies, the Mickey shorts sugar cookie, birthday cake s’mores cookie and more. These special offerings are available for a limited time through July 17, 2022. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Resort Jul 1

Disneyland Reveals Details About ‘The Princess and the Frog' Attraction

Disneyland Resort Jun 28

Disneyland's ‘Halloween Time' Looks Hauntingly Fun

This article tagged under:

Disneyland ResortAnaheimDisneylandDiningDesserts
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us