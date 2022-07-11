Disneyland's July Treats Boast Birthday Flair

What to Know Disneyland park turns 67 years old on Sunday, July 17

The Anaheim destination has a few limited-time treats in honor of its anniversary

Look for the Mighty Thor's Hammer, a superheroic drink holder

"Birthday-Inspired Goodies" is such a temptingly vast category that a person hardly knows where to begin when it comes to describing the desserts that delight us most.

But when the birthday belongs to a world-famous destination, one that has brought billions of smiles to oodles of visitors over the decades, the confection-themed category takes on a distinctly Disney-fun focus.

The Happiest Place on Earth celebrates its 67th birthday on July 17, and, to merrily mark the occasion, there are a few new limited-time treats at Disneyland Resort.

Finding frosting-laden yum-a-tude at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa? You can, through July 17, for a few special sweets, like a birthday cake s'mores cookie, are on the enjoy-it-soon menu.

Walt Disney famous loved chili, and a spin on that nostalgic memory is popping up at Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland. Look for Walt's Chili Cheese Fries at the Fantasyland eatery, but note that this savory dish will only be available on Disneyland's birthday, July 17.

You might spy a celebratory Birthday Mickey Ear Hat Bowl, the kind that holds ice cream, while calling upon the park during the festive fun, and the Mighty Thor's Hammer drink holder?

Yep, the superheroic sipper was forged for the playful purpose of holding refreshing beverages

Read more about the birthday bites and limited-time libations by visiting the official Disney Parks Blog. Eager to see Mighty Thor's Hammer and a few other special offerings? Here's a few to yum-out over...