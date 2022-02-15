Disneyland

Disneyland Will Drop Its Indoor Mask Rule for Vaccinated Guests

Park officials said "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings," for unvaccinated guests.

By City News Service

AaronP | Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images

What to Know

  • Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will soon drop the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated guests.
  • Beginning Thursday, masks will be required only for unvaccinated visitors aged 2 and older in indoor locations.
  • "Face coverings are optional for guests in outdoor areas.''

With the state of California lifting its COVID-19 indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people Wednesday, vaccinated visitors at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim will be able to shed their face coverings beginning Thursday.

According to the theme park's revised visitor guidelines, beginning Thursday, masks will be required only for unvaccinated visitors aged 2 and older in indoor locations.

"Face coverings are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid,'' according to revised guidelines posted on the theme park's website. "Face coverings are optional for guests in outdoor areas.''

Park officials noted that for unvaccinated people still required to wear masks, "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Disneylandmask mandate
