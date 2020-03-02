Police Respond to Protest at Home of District Attorney Jackie Lacey

Police responded to the home of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey early Monday after a confrontation between protesters and a man at the residence armed with a gun.

Video posted by Black Lives Matter LA shows a man in the doorway of the home, pointing with a gun and telling protesters to get off his porch.

"I will shoot you. Get off of my porch," the man can be heard saying.

NBC4 has reached out to the district attorney's office for comment and is attempting to confirm the man's identity.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. Officers responded to the home in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street at about 5:40 a.m. after someone called to report protesters outside the residence, the LA Times reported.

An activist told reporters at the scene that they rang the doorbell and wanted to speak with Lacey.

Aerial video later Monday morning showed activists, some holding banners, outside the home. A police SUV was parked on the street.

Lacey was elected district attorney in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. She faces a challenge Tuesday from career police officer and former San Francisco prosecutor George Gascon and Rachel Rossi, a public defender and former majority counsel to a House of Representatives subcommittee.