Huntington Beach

Diver Missing in Huntington Beach

The coast guard is working with local groups to find the diver off the Huntington Beach coast.

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver, in the vicinity of the Elly oil platform off of Huntington Beach, the agency announced early Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard is using "air and surface assets along with local partners" in the Huntington Beach area to search for the diver, they announced in a tweet.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Elly platform is the site of a large oil spill off the Huntington Beach coast in early October 2021. It is one of three platforms operated by Beta. Operating Co., which is owned by Amplify Energy and also operates the Ellen and Eureka platforms nearby.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Huntington Beach Oil Spill Oct 4, 2021

What to Know About the Huntington Beach Oil Spill: Beaches, Cause, Wildlife and More

Huntington Beach Oil Spill Oct 5, 2021

Gov. Newsom Echoes Calls to End Offshore Drilling at Site of Major Oil Spill

This article tagged under:

Huntington BeachU.S. Coast Guarddivers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us