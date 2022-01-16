Diver Missing in Huntington Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver, in the vicinity of the Elly oil platform off of Huntington Beach, the agency announced early Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard is using "air and surface assets along with local partners" in the Huntington Beach area to search for the diver, they announced in a tweet.

The Elly platform is the site of a large oil spill off the Huntington Beach coast in early October 2021. It is one of three platforms operated by Beta. Operating Co., which is owned by Amplify Energy and also operates the Ellen and Eureka platforms nearby.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.