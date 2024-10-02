Doberman puppies left outside East Valley animal shelter will be up for adoption

Nine Doberman Pinscher puppies who were found abandoned in boxes outside of the East Valley Animal Shelter will soon be up for adoption.

The Best Friends Animal Society said they received the call from the shelter, asking if they could take the puppies who were approximately nine weeks old.

“Puppies are easily susceptible to getting sick in a shelter environment, making them an at-risk population for being killed,” the Best Friends Animal Society said.

They were taken to the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles where they are receiving care in foster homes.

They will be available for adoption around October 10, the Best Friends Animal Society said.