Dodger Stadium to Become Mobile Voting Center for 2022 Primary Election

In an effort to encourage voter turnout for the 2022 primary election, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting a mobile voting center at Dodger Stadium.

This is the second time that the team has partnered with the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to use the stadium as a voting center.

The first time was in 2020 when the Dodgers became the first team in Major League Baseball to make its stadium available for voting, according to the MLB website.

“We are very proud to once again partner with Los Angeles County to make Dodger Stadium an accessible voting location for county residents,” said Stan Kasten, President & CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers. “Voting is a civic duty and by bringing the LA County Mobile Vote Center to Dodger Stadium, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Angelenos have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming election.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s what to know:

The mobile voting center will be available Saturday, May 28 and Wednesday, June 1

The Opening Day of the voting period will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any LA County voter can go to the stadium to: cast their ballot, drop off their Vote by Mail ballot, or register to vote

There will be Dodger giveaways, and a special edition Dodgers “I Voted” sticker for those who go vote at the stadium on May 28, the MLB website said.

For more election information, please visit www.lavote.gov.