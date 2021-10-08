Dodgers

Here's Everything to Know About the NLDS Watch Parties at Dodger Stadium

If you're a Dodgers fan in LA, but your heart is in San Francisco, you can still be part of the postseason experience.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Wire Reports

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers fans can be part of the emotional rollercoaster that is baseball’s postseason, even if they’re not in San Francisco for the start of the National League Division Series.

Viewing parties for the away games of the series against the rival Giants are planned for Dodger Stadium in the Centerfield Plaza. 

The parties will include the opportunities to hit and pitch in the batting and pitching cages. There will also be World Series Replica Ring giveaways and free parking for ticketholders.

Dodger merchandise locations will be open in the Centerfield Plaza along with concessions in the Overlook Bars, Dueling Dogs, Golden Road Bar, Shake Shack, Jim Beam Bar, Mastercard Food Truck, ice cream truck and Michelada fire truck.

Viewing party tickets cost $70 and include a $20 food and beverage credit. Parking and stadium gates will open one hour before game times. 

More information is available here.

The Giants won a franchise-record 107 games to end the Dodgers' eight-season streak of winning the NL West title. The Dodgers won a franchise record-tying 106 games.

Note: Face coverings are now required for all guests regardless of vaccination status except when actively eating or drinking. The California department of Public Health and the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health recommend that all persons attending this event either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative COVID-19 viral test prior to attending.

NLDS Schedule

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8, 6:37 p.m. PT, TBS
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9, 6:07 p.m. PT, TBS
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11, TBD, TBS
  • Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 12, TBD, TBS
  • Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 14, TBD, TBS

*If necessary

Copyright CNS - City News Service

