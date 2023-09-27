Video shows 2 people leave with dog after attack on owner in North Hollywood 7-Eleven

Two people are sought in an apparently unprovoked attack at a North Hollywood store captured on video that shows the assailants leave with the victim's dog, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD said the robbery occurred Tuesday at 12:46 a.m. inside a 7-Eleven in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard.

"The investigation revealed that a victim entered the business with her dog on a leash," the LAPD said. "Shortly after, two suspects entered the business and, seemingly unprovoked, attacked the victim and used bodily force to remove the dog from her possession."

Security camera video showed the attackers struggle with the victim before one attacker placed the victim in a headlock. The man then pulled the dog away and walked down the aisle as the scuffle continued on the floor.

The pooch, whose name is Drake, is described as an 11-year-old pit bull/Rhodesian ridgeback mix. The individuals wanted in connection with the attack are described as a woman who wore all black clothing and shoes, and a man who wore a black and white sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact North Hollywood Robbery Detectives Noah Stone and Chris Phillips at 818-754-8424. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.