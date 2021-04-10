Domestic Violence Suspect Barricades Himself Inside Mobile Home After Shooting Wife

A domestic violence suspect was barricaded inside a mobile home in Riverside Saturday night amid reports he shot and wounded his wife.

The incident began about 4:10 p.m. at the King Arthur Estates Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of Sir Bedivere Drive, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"This is still a very active situation, so we are not providing any more information right now," Railsback said.

The suspect believed to be the woman’s husband has barricaded himself inside a residence since.

The SWAT team was also present at the scene of the crime.

There are three children that may or may not have been present during the shooting, but they are under the watch of officials now.

The children’s ages and the cause of the shooting is still unknown.

This is a developing note. Please check back for updates.