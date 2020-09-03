Don't Forget Fido. Pets Can Overheat, and Need Help Cooling Down

Pet owners are being urged to take preventative measures to protect their animals during the weekend's heat wave, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) said Thursday.

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/pO9Vg3Zcs9 pic.twitter.com/k7F42dzJ8P — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 3, 2020

Precautions include:

exercising pets in the morning and evening when it's cooler, and avoid hot surfaces such as asphalt on hot days;

providing plenty of clean, cool drinking water to prevent dehydration;

providing adequate shade and ventilation with plenty of drinking water in a tip-proof bowl if a pet must stay in the yard;

never leaving your pet in a parked car -- not even for a minute;

if a pet is excessively panting, heavily salivating and/or immobile, immerse the pet slowly in cool water to lower its temperature and then contact a veterinarian;

clipping long or matted coats short to help your pet stay cool;

carefully going over your pet's body at least once a week to check for fleas, ear mites and tiny bumps or cuts, and use a good flea-and-tick repellent recommended by your veterinarian.

Check out a list of cooling centers for humans here.