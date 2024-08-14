Downey student musicians record mariachi songs in studio as part of unique program

Young musicians from Downey got real-world experience in the world of professional music when they had the opportunity to play and record their music in a Los Angeles studio on Tuesday.

Students in the Downey Unified School District's Mariachi Program enjoyed a two-day field trip to Decibel Studios Los Angeles, where the sound of traditional Mexican folk music echoed. The 6th to 8th grade students, who are enrolled in the one-of-a-kind program, got to play and record the music of their Mexican culture at the studio.

"I have never been in a recording studio before. It was cool to get to know equipment and what to do," said Isabella Gonzalez, a student.

"It is cool because you have the headphones on and you just try to have fun," said Analise Galindo, another student in the program.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Jesus Martinez, owner of Decibel Studios LA, said it was important for him to expose the young musicians to a professional setting. Inspired by the students and their program, he donated his time and studio so they could learn something new.

"I want to give back to the youth that might not get these opportunities and hopefully spark their interest," said Martinez.

The students learned how to record, produce and mix audio on their field trip to the studio.

"For them to have this opportunity opens the floodgates for their curiosity to play an instrument," said Jorge Cardenas, an instructor.

The program and opportunity is also a way for the students to honor and connect to their culture.

"As a Mexican American, I am glad we can still connect to our roots, especially at a young age, so we don't have to be ashamed of where we are from," Gonzalez said.