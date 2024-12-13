Long Beach

Iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach kicks off 12 days of Christmas celebration

Boarding the ship will cost $26.50 per day, or $104.49 for all 12 days.

By Benjamin Papp and Mekahlo Medina

The 12 days of Christmas kicked off aboard the iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach Thursday night.

Hundreds of lights adorn the boat as dancers, singers, and staff gear up for the holiday season.  

 “You hear that Queen Mary might be haunted, but it’s sure full with the spirit of Christmas,” said first officer Paul Jacek.

The 90-year-old ship hosting not only Santa, but Ms. Claus and a host of others as Los Angeles counts down until Christmas Eve.

The ship promises something new every night, including a Winter Wonderland market, an ugly sweater karaoke night, and a holiday silent disco, to name a few.

Also included with the experience is real snow, trucked in from the mountains daily. 

“We actually have a train that goes all around the snow and everything… that’s going to be on Thursday,” said Director of Experiences Dylan Matteson. “But again, every single night has fun on board the ship here.”

Boarding costs $26.50 each day. A season pass is also offered for all 12 days at $104.49. 

Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. nightly. 

