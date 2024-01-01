Downtown LA

2 killed, 8 hospitalized in shooting at downtown LA New Year's Eve gathering

Shots were fired during a New Year's Eve gathering at a downtown LA warehouse building.

By Bailey Miller and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed and eight people were hospitalized in a shooting at a downtown Los Angeles warehouse building.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. during a gathering, possibly a New Year’s Eve party, at the building in the 2300 block fo Porter Street. 

A man and woman in their 20s died at the scene. The injured victims were hospitalized, but details about their injuries were not immediately available.

"People were running, falling," a witness told NBCLA. "It was just hard to see because it was just so graphic."

No arrests were reported early Monday. Details about what led to the shooting were not available.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
