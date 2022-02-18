Downtown LA

Fire Burns at ABC Toys Building in Downtown LA

Part of the ABC Toys building's roof collapsed during the fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters battled a fire early Friday at a two-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was in the 600 block of South San Pedro Street. Signage on the building identified it as ABC Toys.

Part of the roof appeared to collapse as flames tore through the building. The fire extended from the first floor into the building's upper floor and attic.

A fire outside the building might have spread to the interior, firefighters said. 

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the building. Items inside the building indicated it was still in use and not abandoned, firefighters said.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene. 

No injuries were reported.

