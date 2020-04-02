Long Beach

Driver Charged in Deadly DUI Crash in Long Beach

The criminal complaint alleges that he has a prior DUI conviction from 2011 in Minnesota.

By City News Service

fatal crash generic ap images
ARCHIVO/AP IMAGES

A Bellflower resident is facing murder and other counts stemming from an alleged DUI crash in Long Beach that killed a 64-year-old man, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

David Michael Garrison, 38, is an alleged repeated DUI offender and could face up to 15 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.

He's set to be arraigned Thursday at the Long Beach courthouse on one count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, driving with a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury with an allegation of causing great bodily injury.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Anita 41 mins ago

Santa Anita Park Asks LA County to Allow Horse Racing to Resume

Buena Park 47 mins ago

Buena Park Man Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 2-Year-Old

The criminal complaint, filed Wednesday, alleges that he has a prior DUI conviction from 2011 in Minnesota.

Garrison allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway and Anaheim Street on March 23. The other driver, Dennis Van Nguyen, suffered fatal injuries.

Garrison was arrested Monday by Long Beach police and jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachLA Countydui crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us