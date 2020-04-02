Driver Charged in Deadly DUI Crash in Long Beach

A Bellflower resident is facing murder and other counts stemming from an alleged DUI crash in Long Beach that killed a 64-year-old man, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

David Michael Garrison, 38, is an alleged repeated DUI offender and could face up to 15 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.

He's set to be arraigned Thursday at the Long Beach courthouse on one count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, driving with a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury with an allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The criminal complaint, filed Wednesday, alleges that he has a prior DUI conviction from 2011 in Minnesota.

Garrison allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway and Anaheim Street on March 23. The other driver, Dennis Van Nguyen, suffered fatal injuries.

Garrison was arrested Monday by Long Beach police and jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.