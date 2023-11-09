Driver who crashed into deputy trainees in Whittier in 2022 faces felony charges

A man behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed into a group of law enforcement trainees in Whittier in 2022 is facing charges again, nearly a year after being released in the case due to insufficient evidence.

Officials at a news conference Thursday announced that Nicholas J. Gutierrez was charged with 11 felony counts.

Gutierrez was arrested last year on suspicion of attempted murder. The Los Angeles County sheriff at the time, Alex Villanueva, said detectives believed the crash that injured 25 recruits was intentional. One of the recruits died.

In an exclusive interview with NBC4 last year, Gutierrez said the crash was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Gutierrez said he was following turn-by-turn directions on a mapping application on a cellphone, and that he was unfamiliar with the route he was taking to a job site when the crash happened.

The 75 recruits were running northbound on Mills Avenue when the SUV, traveling southbound, veered into their path, traveling the wrong way on the neighborhood street at an estimated 30 to 40 mph.

Alejandro Martinez, a 27-year-old U.S. Army veteran, died 8 months later.

The other victims suffered head injuries, broken bones and loss of limbs, Villanueva said at the time.

Most of the trainees were Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits, but some were trainees from police departments in Pasadena, Glendale, and Bellflower that contract with the Sheriff's Department for academy training.