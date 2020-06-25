Dunkin' Donuts Is Brewing a Deal in SoCal

Dunkin' spills the beans. The popular restaurant chain announces the launch of "Free Coffee Wednesdays" at participating SoCal locations. Starting July 1, DD Perks members can order a medium iced or hot coffee for free on Wednesdays.

Not a DD Perks member? Don't worry. You can still receive a free medium coffee through the Dunkin’ app. You can also stay safe with contactless ways to order and pay with the app.

This sweet deal is limited to one coffee per member. Find an eligible location on the Dunkin’ app.