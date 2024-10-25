East LA classic to be held at So-Fi Stadium for the first time ever

For the first time ever, the 89th annual East LA Classic will be hosted at So-Fi stadium.



Roosevelt high school will play Garfield high school – one of the most intense rivalries in the region.

The annual game dates back to 1925, bringing together the Boyle Heights and East LA communities Friday night for a coveted trophy and year-long bragging rights.

Fans are fired up, and the pride for both schools is on full display.

“We'll be competing with another big game that's happening Friday,” said Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified school District . “I think the Dodgers are going to be proving a point against New York, and we'll be rooting for the boys in blue, but the East LA Classic has been played for 89 years, and this year will be no different.”



Brace for heavy traffic in the Inglewood area as there are concerts happening at the nearby Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.

Other events across Los Angeles Friday night include:

The Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena

The USC versus Rutgers football game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. at the L.A Memorial Coliseum

David Gilmour will perform at Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco is scheduled at the Santa Ana Bowl at 7:00 p.m.

City leaders urge attendees to consider using metro and ride-share programs to avoid the worst of the traffic.