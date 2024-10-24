Traffic delays expected Friday as 5 big events are planned in the LA area

It’s expected to be a very busy Friday in Los Angeles, with the city hosting several large-scale events in the region.

Game one of the much anticipated World Series, Dodger vs. Yankees, is expected to draw in tens of thousands of people. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.

Dodgers Stadium’s capacity is 56,000, according to Major League Baseball.

A general admission parking pass at the stadium costs $70.00. But if you're looking to save the cash, the Dodgers’ free shuttle service is available, The Dodger Stadium Express.

According to Metro, the Dodger Stadium Express will begin running at 2:08 p.m., from the South Bay to Union Station Friday and Saturday for Games one and two of the World Series.



After the games, if you’re heading back to Union Station and want to avoid delays, Metro suggests considering walking 1.2 miles, from the stadium to the Chinatown station.

The Chinatown station is one stop from Union Station. You can find out more about the Dodger Stadium Express and Metro services here.

The World Series isn’t the only event drawing crowds in on Friday. Some other events include:

The Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena

The USC versus Rutgers football game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. at the L.A Memorial Coliseum

David Gilmour will perform at Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

Two of the largest high school football rivalry games are also scheduled – The East L.A Classic, Garfield High School versus Roosevelt High School, will begin at 6:00 p.m. at SoFi Stadium

Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco is scheduled at the Santa Ana Bowl at 7:00 p.m.

LA Mayor Karen Bass is expected to share details during a news conference Thursday behind coordinated plans to keep Angelinos and visitors safe, while attempting to keep traffic moving, during the busy weekend.

LAPD’s interim Chief of Police, Metro and LADOT leaders are also expected to be in attendance.