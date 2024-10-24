Los Angeles officials announced their plans to mitigate possibly heavy traffic Friday night as the city is scheduled to host the World Series and several other sporting events.

Mayor Karen Bass spoke at a news conference alongside leaders from the Los Angeles Police Department, LA Metro, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and others Thursday morning.

"LA is ready," Bass said, adding Friday is a practice run before the city hosts the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "(The city is) ready to host the World Series, ready to welcome visitors from near and far and most importantly ready to win."

Here are the neighborhoods that will likely see heavy traffic Friday night.

Elysian Park

As the first game of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees is kicking off at 5:08 p.m. Friday, tens of thousands of people will fill Dodger Stadium with the capacity of 56,000.

Public officials are urging Dodger fans to use Metro to get to Dodger Stadium. Fans will have to get off the train at the Chinatown station and walk 1.2 miles to the stadium.

Downtown Los Angeles

In addition to the World Series game, Crypto.com Arena will be filled with basketball fans as the Lakes take on the Phoenix Suns.

Exposition Park

The USC football team will play against Rutgers at the LA Memorial Coliseum at 8 p.m.

Inglewood

The East LA Classic between Garfield High School and Roosevelt High School will happen at 6 p.m at SoFi Stadium. This is one of the largest high school football rivalry games.

Also at Intuit Dome, English musician David Gilmour will perform with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.