‘You're a coward': Heartbroken family calls for hit-and-run driver of East LA father to come forward

An East Los Angeles family is mourning as law enforcement officers continue their search for the hit-and-run driver that killed a father of four.

A growing memorial lights up the sidewalk on South Downey Road near Whittier Boulevard, where 36-year-old David Garcia Junior was struck by a car while he was taking out the trash on Tuesday. The impact was so violent, that the victim was thrown more than 12 feet.

“I was standing right here when that happened,” said Albert Marquez, the victim’s neighbor. “I just heard the collision and I turned around and he wasn’t there. I looked over there and I saw his body just laying there.”

Garcia was rushed to the hospital, where he died nearly 12 hours after the impact.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured audio of the crash and what appeared to be the driver’s car speeding by on South Downey Road. That footage has been turned over to law enforcement and according to witnesses, the California Highway Patrol believes a silver 2003 to 2004 Honda Pilot struck Garcia.

While investigators continue looking into the hit-and-run, Garcia’s devastated family is calling on the driver to come forward.

“You’re a coward,” Francisco Gutierrez, the victim’s cousin, said. “You should have had more consideration for life and turn yourself in.”

Garcia is survived by his wife and four children, all of whom are under the age of 13.

“He was a good human being, good person, good father to his children, good husband,” Gutierrez said. “You know, no human deserves this.”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact CHP’s East LA division at 323-980-4600.