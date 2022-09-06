16 Charged in EBT Fraud Scheme Targeting Needy California Families

Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"Stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to feed children and families is nothing short of disgusting,'' the county's top prosecutor said in a statement announcing the charges.

Authorities also seized $130,000 in cash and more than 300 cloned EBT cards with an estimated value of $400,000, according to the DA's Office.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Southern California High Tech Task Force, which includes the DA's Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crimes Section, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud and Cyber Crimes Unit, and the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of Inspector General.

The task force also worked in conjunction with the California Department of Social Services, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and numerous financial institutions, including Bank of America's Global Protective Services Team.