Eighth LAPD Officer Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

An eighth Los Angeles Police Department officer has died from complications due to COVID-19, the department announced Monday.

Officer Becky Strong, who joined the department in 1994, died early Monday after several days in the hospital.

She worked as a police officer for 27 years. She was last assigned to the South Traffic Division.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of LAPD Police Officer Becky Strong, who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong's entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/iZANUFlIyN — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 3, 2021

Two other non-police-officer LAPD employees have also died from COVID-19.

Back in April, 31-year-veteran Sgt. Anthony White, who had worked for the LAPD since 1990 also died of COVID-19 complications.

The department had previously lost six sworn and two civilian employees to the virus since the start of the pandemic, a number that had gone unchanged since February.