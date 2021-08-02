LAPD

Eighth LAPD Officer Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Officer Becky Strong, who joined the department in 1994, died early Monday after several days in the hospital. 

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

An eighth Los Angeles Police Department officer has died from complications due to COVID-19, the department announced Monday.

Officer Becky Strong, who joined the department in 1994, died early Monday after several days in the hospital. 

She worked as a police officer for 27 years. She was last assigned to the South Traffic Division.

Two other non-police-officer LAPD employees have also died from COVID-19.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Back in April, 31-year-veteran Sgt. Anthony White, who had worked for the LAPD since 1990 also died of COVID-19 complications.

The department had previously lost six sworn and two civilian employees to the virus since the start of the pandemic, a number that had gone unchanged since February. 

COVID-19 Apr 16

LAPD Sergeant Dies of COVID-19 Complications

COVID-19 Aug 1

Los Angeles County Reports More than 3,000 New Cases of COVID-19

This article tagged under:

LAPDcoronavirusCOVID-19LA Countycoronavirus deaths
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us