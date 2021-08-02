Eighth LAPD Officer Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

An eighth Los Angeles Police Department officer has died from complications due to COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
Officer Becky Strong, who joined the department in 1994, died early Monday after several days in the hospital.
She worked as a police officer for 27 years. She was last assigned to the South Traffic Division.
Two other non-police-officer LAPD employees have also died from COVID-19.
Back in April, 31-year-veteran Sgt. Anthony White, who had worked for the LAPD since 1990 also died of COVID-19 complications.
The department had previously lost six sworn and two civilian employees to the virus since the start of the pandemic, a number that had gone unchanged since February.