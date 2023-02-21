El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills Locked Down for Police Investigation

The campus of El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills was locked down Tuesday following a report of a possible gunman on campus, but no threat was found.

Officers were sent to the school in the 5400 block of Valley Circle Boulevard at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD and Los Angeles school police officers searched the campus, which was locked down as a precaution during the investigation.

Details about the nature of the report were not immediately available.

No threat was found, but the investigation was continuing late Tuesday morning, the LAPD reported.