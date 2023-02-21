Woodland Hills

El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills Locked Down for Police Investigation

No evidence of a shooter was found at the school

The campus of El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills was locked down Tuesday following a report of a possible gunman on campus, but no threat was found.

Officers were sent to the school in the 5400 block of Valley Circle Boulevard at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD and Los Angeles school police officers searched the campus, which was locked down as a precaution during the investigation.

Details about the nature of the report were not immediately available.

No threat was found, but the investigation was continuing late Tuesday morning, the LAPD reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

Woodland Hills
