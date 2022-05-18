Watch: Employees Hurl Chairs at El Monte Jewelry Store Smash-and-Grab Robbers

Chaos erupted inside a Southern California jewelry store when three people stormed inside and smashed jewelry cases as employees threw chairs and other items at the thieves.

The smash-and-grab robbery was caught on security camera video at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at David's Jewelers in downtown El Monte. Video showed the robbers rush into the store and use what appeared to be hammers to smash glass jewelry cases.

Seconds later, employees threw at least two chairs, a trash can, calculator and other items from behind the jewelry cases.

The store owner was struck in the eye with a hammer, according to a police report. His wife suffered a broken tooth when she was hit in the mouth.

The robbers yanked trays of jewelry from the cases and ran from the scene, but not before a brief scuffle outside the store.

No arrests were reported Wednesday.

The store asked for help in finding the attackers in a Facebook post that included the security camera video. The post included photos of the robbers' four-door black truck.