Elementary school students in Saugus is showing their Dodger pride

Students and teachers at Rosedell Elementary school in Saugus wore Dodger blue ahead of game one of the World Series Friday night.

One sixth grader was wearing Dodgers gear from head to toe including a foam finger.

“I think it's important that our school shows Dodger pride because we have to support our home team and maybe help them win,” the student said.

He said that he looked forward to seeing Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani face off against Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Another sixth grader named Evan said he likes some of the Yankees players including Aaron Judge.

“My family, they don't like the New York Yankees, but I think it's going to be extremely fun because I get to root for both teams,” Evan said.

Rooting for the Dodgers was part of Friday class. Students created paper players and played catch.

First grade teacher Kimberly Corona was a student at the same elementary school in 1981 the last time the Dodgers and Yankees met in the World Series.

“I was a first grader here at Rosedell at this school, and that is when the Dodgers played the Yankees last,” Corona said. “It’s kind of fun to come full circle.”

Madalynn, a 6th grader, said that everyone in her family has a different favorite player.

“We always argue about like which one’s best,” she said.

First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. this evening.