Lifelong Dodger fan looks back at 1981 World Series

When the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees Friday, it will be the first World Series matchup between the coast-to-coast rivals since 1981, and for fans who were there 43 years ago, it brings back all kinds of nostalgia.

One of those fans is Nick Jara, who lives in the city of Orange.

“Oh look, here’s one from ’88,” Jara said as he pulled out a Dodgers game program from one of dozens of boxes in his garage, which looks like a Dodger time capsule. “There’s Steve Garvey, all the stars from 1981, and there’s Fernando.”

With each piece of memorabilia, comes a story.

The life-long Dodger fan even had his wedding reception at a Dodger game with a special mention from Vin Scully himself. That is Jara’s favorite Dodger memory, but a close second? The 1981 World Series.

“In ‘81 when they won the world series, I went and got a Dodger jacket,” said Jara, who tried it on for size, and to his delight, it still fits. “That day was just so exciting. I’ve never been to a game that big before.”

Jara, who was only 17 years old at the time, can recall the game like it was yesterday.

“The Dodgers were down 6 to 3, and there was a pinch two-run homer. And Reggie Jackson drops a fly ball,” said Jara. “I’m telling you it was so loud, and I have never felt the stadium shake like it. It swung and swayed, and it was incredible!”

Even now, Jara likes to watch, but also listen to the games, just like he did back then.

“This is what I bring to the games,” said Jara as he showed us his AM radio. “Let me see if I can find the Dodgers station. It’s 570.”

Jara was listening when the Dodgers won their way to the World Series Sunday.

“I turn the tv volume down, and I turn the Dodgers radio broadcast on. And I sync it up with the TV,” he said.

The life-long Dodger fan doesn’t have a ticket to Friday’s first game of the World Series, yet. But one can bet he’ll be watching and listening from somewhere.

“I joke that I’m the president of the Dodger Fan Club.”