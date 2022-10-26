North Hollywood

Empty Building in North Hollywood Partially Collapses as Firefighters Put Out Flames

The building was vacant when firefighters arrived.

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A building in North Hollywood partially collapsed as firefighters battled an early morning fire for over an hour.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a call came in around 6:40 a.m. about a fire at a building in the 6200 block of North Canyon Boulevard.

The building was vacant when firefighters arrived.

By 7:15 a.m., firefighters were fighting the blaze from the outside of the one-story building.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire had already burned through the roof of the commercial building, and the building had partially collapsed, the LAFD said.

The fire was still burning half an hour later at 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

By 7:50 a.m., the fire was almost extinguished, and firefighters were cleaning up the scene.

Hollywood Sep 20

LAFD Is Going Green. Check Out Their Electric Fire Engine

Pacoima May 15

Pacoima Church Fire Threatening Apartments Knocked Down

LAFD Jun 13

Driver of LAFD Ambulance Stolen Outside Hospital Crashes Into Pickup and SUV

This article tagged under:

North HollywoodfireLAFD
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us