Empty Building in North Hollywood Partially Collapses as Firefighters Put Out Flames

A building in North Hollywood partially collapsed as firefighters battled an early morning fire for over an hour.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a call came in around 6:40 a.m. about a fire at a building in the 6200 block of North Canyon Boulevard.

The building was vacant when firefighters arrived.

By 7:15 a.m., firefighters were fighting the blaze from the outside of the one-story building.

The fire had already burned through the roof of the commercial building, and the building had partially collapsed, the LAFD said.

The fire was still burning half an hour later at 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

By 7:50 a.m., the fire was almost extinguished, and firefighters were cleaning up the scene.